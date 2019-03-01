Mohammad Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, Director of Marine Transport at the RTA said: “The event provides a platform for the RTA to exhibit its key marine transport projects highlighted by the new hybrid abra; which reflects the RTA’s vision of revamping marine transit services and meeting the needs of passengers. The RTA’s continued participation in this show is instrumental in keeping abreast of the latest industry trends in operating systems and the manufacturing of environment-friendly engines. The event also avails us the opportunity to acquaint with designers and manufacturers of boats, to review the best models that help us upgrade our marine services,” he added. The RTA has taken part in the Dubai Boat Show every year since 2008. This year’s event kicked off on Tuesday and wraps up on Saturday.