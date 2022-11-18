Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a set of improvements and quick traffic solutions on Al Qudra Road, which links the Arabian Ranches and the Dubai Studio City districts.
RTA said on Thursday the step is part of its “efforts to enhance the traffic flow as well as the safety of road users in Dubai.”
Works included replacing the previous roundabouts on Al Qudra Road with signalised junctions. The project improved the traffic flow by 300 per cent and reduced the delay rate from 7 minutes to 1.12 minutes, according to RTA.
The improvements performed on Al Qudra Road included the intersections from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roundabout up to the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and vice versa. Works also included improving the entrances and exits to the Dubai Studio City and the Arabian Ranches.