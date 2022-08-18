Sharjah: To complete the road improvement, Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street will be closed from Rashid Bin Muhammad Bin Khadim Square to Abdul Karim Al Bakri Square from August 18 to September 4, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced on Thursday.
In a tweet, SRTA said the road closured is needed “to complete the maintenance and raise the efficiency of Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street.”
SRTA advised motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destination.