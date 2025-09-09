GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah Police ensures smooth traffic amid major road upgrades

RAK Police Chief inspects major road upgrade for safety and smooth traffic flow

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s Acting Police Chief, Brigadier General Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, stepped into the field this week to personally check on traffic movement along Mohammed bin Salem Road — currently undergoing a major upgrade.

The visit covered the stretch from Emirates Roundabout (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road) to Al Hamra Roundabout, as well as the newly constructed alternative route running from the Acacia Hotel Roundabout to the Al Bait Metwahid exit. Brig. Gen. Al Tair was joined by senior officers, including Brigadier General Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations, deputy director generals, and department heads.

The inspection aimed to ensure that traffic remains smooth and safe for all road users during the roadworks. Brig. Gen. Al Tair directed police and traffic teams to take every necessary step to keep vehicles moving freely on the alternative route, allowing residents and visitors to reach their destinations without delays.

“Road user safety and comfort are our top priorities,” he said, calling on police patrols to use every available resource to remove obstacles and coordinate closely with the Public Services Department and contractors. “Together, we can keep traffic flowing and protect everyone on the road.”

Brigadier Al Tair, also noted that several side roads have been built by the Public Services Department to improve access to businesses and facilities affected by the road replacement project.

Colonel Dr. Salem Rashid Al Mesafri, Head of Al Jazeera Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station, briefed Brig. Gen. Al Tair on last weekend’s traffic monitoring results. The findings showed a clear improvement in traffic flow thanks to the presence of police patrols at key points and field adjustments made by the Public Services Department and project contractors.

