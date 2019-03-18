They must present indentity cards to be eligible for Dh400 waiver

Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions, owned by Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Sharjah Government, has exempted people of determination

from paying fees for accident reports.

To be eligible for the Dh400 waiver, they must present identity cards issued by an official body in the UAE.

Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, head of the accident unit at Rafid, said that the initiative is in keeping with the Year of Tolerance.

He stressed that the initiative applies to incidents that have occurred since the beginning of the year.

Motorists can download the Rafid app and send a picture of an accident, following which a traffic expert will assess the accident and issue a report.

“The motorists using the app will not be required to wait for police patrols to report minor accidents,” he said.

“It will reduce processing time as motorists will receive the police report via email or SMS and they can present it to the insurance company,” he said.