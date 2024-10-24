Sharjah: A Pakistani worker has been honoured for his cooperation and good conduct in handling a traffic incident, which contributed to enhancing road safety in Sharjah.
Altaf Hussain Omaruddin was honoured by Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naaour, Director-General of the General Administration of Central Operations.
Brig Al Naaour praised the positive role played by Omaruddin, noting that his recognition embodies the continuous approach of the Sharjah Police in appreciating cooperative individuals, whether they are employees or members of the public, for their valuable contributions to the community, which directly enhances the police’s efforts in establishing high standards of security and public safety.
Omaruddin expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Police for their kind gesture that honours people’s efforts and supports positive initiatives. He affirmed that the recognition serves as an incentive for him and others to cooperate with police agencies to serve the community and enhance social security and safety.