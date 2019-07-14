RTA adds new features for driving learners in Dubai on its flagship app

Student taking test and police officers sitting next to the student during the driving class at Emirates driving school in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Driving learners in Dubai can now give feedback about their learning experience, and schedule their tests through the Dubai Drive App.

With the latest upgrade of the Dubai Drive app, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added a host of services for the driving learners on the flagship app and gateway for RTA’s frequently used services by road users.

Users can now schedule the theory and driving tests through the Dubai Drive app in four simple steps, the RTA tweeted on Sunday morning.

Learners can view their permit details, test scheduling details and status of their journey through the app, the What’s New section of the app states.

Giving a feedback for the instructor on each step of the learner’s journey and giving a feedback for the institute on the overall learning experience are also now possible through the app.

Online booking of appointments for driving tests in Dubai has been available through the RTA’s website since 2012. The service is available on RTA’s main app also.