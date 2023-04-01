Umm Al Quwain: Police have warned motorists to be extra careful to avoid fines as new radars have been installed at the pedestrian crossings in Umm Al Quwain.
The first radar installed at King Faisal Road in front of LuLu Hypermarket will be activated from April 3 while more will be activated gradually.
The Umm Al Quwain Police announced that it had activated the new solar-powered, automatically controlled radars to monitor catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings.
Priority
Police say the radars have been activated to reduce the number of run-over accidents. Motorists must give priority to pedestrians crossing the roads.
The new radars have been installed at the non-signalised crossings. They can capture the license plates of vehicles that fail to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings.
Umm Al Quwain Police said the new system aims to promote safe and responsible driving and road use.
Article 69 of the UAE Federal Traffic Law imposes a fine of Dh500 on motorists who fail to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings, along with six traffic black points.