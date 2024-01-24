Abu Dhabi | Dubai: A study is on to reduce traffic congestion on federal roads between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, a minister has revealed on Wednesday.
Engineer Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has disclosed an ongoing study aimed at implementing various projects to reduce traffic congestion on federal roads between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Rollout
The anticipated rollout of these initiatives is slated for the second half of 2024.
The announcement was made in response to a question raised by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), regarding the issue of traffic congestion on federal roads between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during the third session of the first ordinary session of the 18th legislative term of the FNC.
Leveraging AI
Eng. Suhail Al Mazrouei stated: “We leverage artificial intelligence systems and modern technologies to identify the root causes of traffic congestion between Dubai and the Northern Emirates and address it strategically during specific timeframes. It’s important to note that traffic congestion is a common challenge faced by cities worldwide.”
He emphasised that the roads in the UAE are ranked among the Top 10 globally, undergoing continuous development, particularly in transport networks, with a notable recent addition being the Etihad Rail.
Launched in the middle of last year, it has played a significant role in alleviating congestion on major roads by focusing on the transportation of goods.