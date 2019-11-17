Here is a guide on how to deal with road bullies and how you can protect yourself

Police have tracked down reckless drivers using images of recklessness driving spread by the drivers through various means including the SMS and social media Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Have you been disturbed lately with the reckless driving of UAE motorists?

Well you are not alone. A recent survey titled '2019 ‘UAE Year of Tolerance’ - How Tolerant are UAE Motorists? conducted by Noor Takaful | Ethical Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE states that 63 per cent of UAE motorists witness others recklessly driving and therefore fall into road rage.

What Is Road Rage?

Road rage is driving in an aggressive, hostile, or angry manner. It is a phenomenon which can turn even the nicest and kindest people vicious behind the wheel.

Why do people drive recklessly?

There are several reasons – impatience, hurry to reach a destination, talking and sending messages from their phone.

What effect does it have on other motorists?

Road rage. According to the Noor Takaful | Ethical Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE survey, 73 per cent of respondents state to ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ fall into road rage themselves. Nearly 58 per cent observe rude retaliating driving or stopping / blocking traffic as an act of road rage, 36 per cent witness foul gestures and 24 per cent foul language.

So what should you do when you see a road bully?

1. For starters make a mental note of the speeding car. Colour and make of the vehicle, the road in which you you were travelling and encountered the bully. Also, if possible, note the plate number.

2. Then pull over to the side. Get into a service lane and park your vehicle in a parking lot.

3. Call Dubai Police and report the incident. Yes! Dubai Police urges UAE motorists to report road bullies so they can take appropriate action.

4. According to Dubai Police, road bullies will face consequences when responsible drivers begin to report incidents that endanger lives of others.

Rogues on the road: Bullies are a regular feature on UAE roads put people's lives at risk. Image Credit: Supplied

Other ways to deal with road bullies

If you are feeling a little generous and want to spare the angry motorist on the road, by giving him another chance, then consider the below options.

Things to do when you see a road bully in the UAE

If you are an affected driver

- Be as TOLERANT as possible

- Do not react to provocations

- Do not retaliate

- Stay focused and don't get distracted

- Maintain your good manners

- Avoid inflammatory gestures. ...

- Open a passing lane if you're on a multi-lane highway. ...

- Build some bumper-to-bumper breathing room. ...

- Don't make eye contact. ...

- Stay calm. ...

- Let that parking space go.

If you are in the vehicle as passenger with affected driver

- Remind the driver about the need to be TOLERANT to others

- Urge the driver to stay focused and not get distracted

- Calm down the situation