“In the UAE our main demographic is males in the 26-45 age group who already have a licence from their own country. We see a lot of failures caused by errors that come from experienced driver complacency, where they basically do not follow the rules. The majority of candidates will take more than one attempt at the test, but most pass within three attempts, though some can take quite a few more,” said Ian Littlefield, training and EnQHSE manager, Dubai Driving Centre.