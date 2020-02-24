Discount scheme for those who don’t reoffend extended for another year

Traffic Fines Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police has extended an initiative offering discounts of up to 100 per cent on accumulated traffic fines provided to drivers won’t commit fresh traffic violations.

Here is how to enjoy the discount.

If you don’t commit a traffic offence from February 6, 2020 for three months (to May 6): you will get a 25 per cent discount on previous accumulated traffic fines

If you don’t commit a traffic offence from February 6 for six months (to August 6): you will get a 50 per cent discount on previous accumulated traffic fines

If you don’t commit a traffic offence from February 6 for nine months (to November 6): you will get a 75 per cent discount on previous accumulated traffic fines

If you don’t commit a traffic offence from February 6 for 12 months (February 6, 2021): you will get a 100 per cent discount on previous accumulated traffic fines

Dubai Police said that 2020’s initiative is an extension on the previous year’s.

Still confused?

Let’s say you had a traffic fine on November 5, 2019 and later you didn’t commit traffic offence until February 6, 2020 then you will enjoy 25 per cent discount.

Now, the good news that you can aim for higher discount with the initiative in 2020 and be a good driver until May 6, 2020 to double the discount to 50 per cent.

If you’re looking for more discount then be a good driver until August 6, 2020 to get a 75 per cent discount or wait for a full year calendar (November 5, 2020) to get the 100 per cent discount.

Dubai Police will keep a record and you can benefit from the discount when renewing the car registration or when you decide to pay your fines.

Parking and Salik fines are not included in the discount.

You can pay your discounted traffic fines by paying it online at www.dubaipolice.go.ae or through Dubai police app.

Go to Pay traffic fines service, enter the car’s details and you will see the fines discounted and then click pay.

The discount will apply to the seizure of vehicles and traffic points, reducing the cost to get your car out of the pound, and reducing the number of black points you get for an offence.

This initiative only applies to individuals who own vehicles registered in Dubai.

The discount does not apply to drivers who reside outside the country for more than three consecutive months from the date of the traffic violation.