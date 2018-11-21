Dubai: Before jumping on the bandwagon of decorating the car with uber-cool colours and flags for national day, there are a few rules you have to keep in mind.
Ajman Police on Wednesday issued a warning to motorists on how vehicle decorations and driving dangerously can land you with a hefty Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and have the vehicle impounded for 60 days.
Ahead of the 47 National Day celebrations, motorists were cautioned against parking in the middle of the road, and said that stopping at taxi and bus stops can lead to a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.
A Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic points for driving a noisy vehicle will also be issued against drivers who modify the vehicle’s engine to either enhance its speed or noise level.
“It is prohibited for drivers to hold their own rallies, to ride horses or camels on the roads,” said Ajman Police, as that traffic violation will be penalised with Dh500 fine, four black points and 15 days impoundment
Only official rallies will be allowed on public roads.
47th UAE National Day celebration, which falls on December 2, will be held under the slogan ‘This is Zayed. This is the UAE’, will also include spectacular performances at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Further traffic violations include:
- Dh1,500 fine for exceeding the permitted car window tinting.
- Dh500 fine for writing words or putting posters on the vehicle without permission.
- Dh400 fine and four black points for causing a nuisance on the roads, which also includes playing music excessively loud.
- Dh400 fine and four black points for not following traffic instructions.
- Dh400 fine for blocking traffic.
- Dh1,000 and six black points for throwing garbage from the vehicle.
- Dh400 fine for using decoration that intentionally covers a plate number.