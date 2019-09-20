Twenty of the registrations marking Expo 2020 go under the hammer next Saturday

Dubai: Number plates with the Dubai Expo 2020 logo printed on them will be auctioned off by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for the first time next Saturday, September 28, ahead of next year’s Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai, it was announced on Friday.

Registration starts on Sunday, September 22, with bidding set to start from 4.30pm next Saturday at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

Twenty plates with the ‘Expo’ logo will be on offer in all, along with 100 exclusive car registration plates encompassing two, three, four and five digits in the forthcoming 102nd open auction. Plates on offer will bear letters from H to Z except J and Y.

Interested bidders can register for the auction either online through (www.rta.ae) or with any of the RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira or Barsha. Registration will also be available on the day of the auction itself at 2pm.

“T50, which is part of an exciting collection of plates on offer, is expected to attract massive attention from number plate enthusiasts,” said Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of the RTA’s Licensing Agency. “For the first time we will also auction 20 plates with the Expo logo on them in recognition of the most important event to be happening in the UAE next year: Expo 2020,” he added.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “The plate numbers that will carry the Expo logo were chosen to help spread awareness about the world’s greatest show.”