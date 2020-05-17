Passengers with appropriate approvals are welcome to book in both directions

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways have announced two new one-off return flights to Toronto and Belgrade, both of which will depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday May 21.

The one off service to Toronto, Canada, EY141 departs Abu Dhabi at 10am on May 21 and returns from Toronto to Abu Dhabi at 10:50am on Friday May 22.

Meanwhile, the one off service to Belgrade, Serbia, EY71 departs Abu Dhabi at 8.30am on May 21 and returns to Abu Dhabi at 14.05 the same day.

