Dubai: Dubai’s taxi sector achieved a growth rate of as much as 27 per cent during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. The sector has recorded a recovery rate of 101 per cent compared with performance in 2019 from the pre-pandemic levels. The growth rate registered by the sector is the highest over six years.
“The taxi sector, e-hail ride, and hourly car rental witnessed a soaring demand during the first half of this year compared with the same period last year,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
E-hail demand
Hala Taxi journeys have rocketed during the first half of 2022 by 157 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. The e-hail business has recovered 92 per cent of its volumes in 2019 as daily life is back to normal after the effects of the COIVD-19 pandemic have significantly receded.
“The e-hail journeys have also surged by 74 per cent during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. The hourly car rental has also recovered by 56 per cent with journeys recording a six increase during the first six months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021,” said Shakeri.