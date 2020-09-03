Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently launched a virtual assistant to respond to the needs and inquiries of its employees.
The initiative is part of RTA’s Digitisation Plan, contributes to Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021 and supports the efforts of fighting COVID-19, the RTA said in a Press release on Thursday.
Nabeel Al Ali, director of Administrative Services at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “The RTA has accomplished the automation of the entire administrative services to employees, which include 152 main services and 127 subsidiary services.
“The automated system has processed 23,873 requests from inception in 2018 till the second quarter of 2020. The system is available on RTA’s Intranet internal page and MyRTA app as well,” he added.
He noted that the RTA has also benefited from the artificial intelligence technology in launching a virtual assistant to respond to employee inquiries in both Arabic and English languages.
“It helps with 73 information services relating to administrative services or procedures of fighting COVID-19. The assistant has 132 programmed answers to potential questions from employees in various fields,” Al Ali explained.