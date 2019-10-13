Supplied pic

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is all set to launch four new bus routes and introduce improvements to many others by October 20.

Adel Shakri, director of planning and business development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the first of the four new routes is Route 321, from the bus stop of Dubai Silicon Oasis High B to the lake of Dubai Silicon Oasis, at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours.

The second is Route J03 from Dubai Studio City to Damac Hills to serve the two communities at a 60-minute frequency.

The third is J04 from Dubai Studio City to Ramram to serve communities in between.

The fourth is Metro Link service F70 from Burjuman Metro Station to Dubai Museum to serve tourist areas such as Al Fahidi Heritage Village and Dubai Museum.

“We will also improve other lines starting October 20. The path of Route X22 from Al Qusais Industrial Area 2 to the Business Bay MS will change to pass along Happiness Street. Similarly, the path of Route 91 commuting between Gold Souq Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station will be changed to serve the Business Bay MS in both directions. Route 98E from Al Quoz Bus Station to Satwa will also witness a change and the service will not enter Satwa Bus Station. Riders on this route are requested to use bus stops nearby Satwa Bus Station,” he added.

“RTA will also stretch the path of Route 7 to Al Quoz Bus Station and the service will not enter Satwa Bus Station. Riders are requested to use bus stops nearby Al Bida’a Bus Stop. Route 34 will be operational on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the service frequency will be 30 minutes. Route 95A and Route 56 will be operating on all weekdays and the service intervals will be every 120 minutes.”