Dubai: Dubai has started automatically checking electronic parking tickets in paid public parking lots via a vehicle with cameras powered by artificial intelligence, officials said on Sunday.
How it works
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the official operation of a smart screening vehicle that can monitor and read number plates of vehicles in all directions regardless of the type of the parking space, thanks to 24 digital cameras fitted on all sides of the vehicle, said Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA. These cameras can read and analyse plates of vehicles at the public parking at a speed of more than 80km/h at an accuracy of more than 99 per cent.
E-tickets on the rise
“RTA is keen to keep pace with the latest technologies of parking inspection. This is particularly relevant as the proportion of electronic parking tickets is increasing rapidly compared with the paper tickets. RTA is also undertaking several smart initiatives in support of the migration to smart parking systems and services,” she added. Currently, there are 190,000 paid parking slots in Dubai out of a total 550,000 parking.
Reducing errors
“The smart screening system of paid public parking in Dubai complements Dubai Government’s strategy to digitise the services of public entities in the emirate. It is also in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence advocated by the UAE Government. The system streamlines and controls the use of public parking, and increases the frequency of using parking slots. It also steps up the efficiency of the monitoring and inspection of parking spaces and reduces the potential errors associated with violations.”
Assisting parking inspectors
She added: “The implementation of the smart screening of public parking system forms part of the Traffic and Roads Agency’s plans to ease the job of parking inspectors by using state-of-the-art technologies in monitoring the use of public parking in Dubai. The inspection of parking has become fully automated to ensure the safety of inspectors by avoiding distracting them while driving.”