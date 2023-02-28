Under this initiative, senior citizens and people of determination can book the vehicle by specifying the required service and their location, following which an employee from the Municipality will visit their residence to help them with the service. The initiative helps them to swiftly and conveniently conduct their transactions, in line with the Municipality’s efforts to develop integrated services that exceed customers’ expectations and meet their requirements..

Wesam Lootah, CEO, Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Happiness Vehicle initiative is one of Dubai Municipality’s initiatives, which embodies its commitment to social responsibility towards customers from the categories of senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and people of determination. This initiative also reflects its keenness to provide them with the best services, commensurate with the nature of their needs, easily and with minimal effort, in addition to activating smart applications to apply for municipal services more efficiently and quickly, which enhances its goal of providing pioneering services in Dubai, which contributes to raising the level of happiness, well-being and satisfaction of customers.”

Seven services

Manal Obeid bin Yaarouf, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The first phase of the Happiness Vehicle initiative will facilitate services including submission of requests for a copy of approved engineering drawings; copy of the completion certificate; issuance of ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates; issuance or renewal of the land map; pest control services; requests for agricultural pest control; and bulky waste transportation.”