Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Happiness Vehicle’ initiative for senior citizens and people of determination to assist them in applying for the municipality’s smart electronic services.
Under this initiative, senior citizens and people of determination can book the vehicle by specifying the required service and their location, following which an employee from the Municipality will visit their residence to help them with the service. The initiative helps them to swiftly and conveniently conduct their transactions, in line with the Municipality’s efforts to develop integrated services that exceed customers’ expectations and meet their requirements..
Wesam Lootah, CEO, Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Happiness Vehicle initiative is one of Dubai Municipality’s initiatives, which embodies its commitment to social responsibility towards customers from the categories of senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and people of determination. This initiative also reflects its keenness to provide them with the best services, commensurate with the nature of their needs, easily and with minimal effort, in addition to activating smart applications to apply for municipal services more efficiently and quickly, which enhances its goal of providing pioneering services in Dubai, which contributes to raising the level of happiness, well-being and satisfaction of customers.”
Seven services
Manal Obeid bin Yaarouf, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The first phase of the Happiness Vehicle initiative will facilitate services including submission of requests for a copy of approved engineering drawings; copy of the completion certificate; issuance of ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates; issuance or renewal of the land map; pest control services; requests for agricultural pest control; and bulky waste transportation.”
She explained that the customers can book the Vehicle by contacting the Municipality Call Centre at 800900 and choose their required service. Subsequently, the customer will receive a call back from the centre to schedule the date and specify the location, as well as verify all information provided before arranging the visit. Following this, the employee will head to the customer’s residence to offer the service and hand over the documents required for the services directly. The Municipality had conducted several pilot visits with the vehicle, due to its constant keenness to raise the level of happiness of community members. It was also aimed at enhancing the performance of the Happiness Vehicle and those in charge of the initiative by collecting feedback and suggestions to further improve the experience.