Dubai: The Roadside Assistance Unit, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport (ET), provided services to 89,000 vehicles in 2019, according to Unit manager Mohamad Madeh Khofash.

The Unit is part of the Auto Services Division at ET and specialises in providing round-the-clock roadside assistance to both companies and individual clients.

Clients benefited from a wide range of roadside services including towing of vehicles in case of break down or accident.

The Unit, which has a fleet of 149 towing trucks and 192 employees, also offers assistance to road users who find themselves with a punctured tyre, dead batteries, locked doors, empty petrol tanks, or any other mishap. Other services include door-to-door vehicle registration and renewal services.

To increase the reach of the service, the Unit launched a smart application that enables road users to request roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown, or other car-related trouble.

The Road Assistance project received two awards in recent years including the award for Best Road Safety Innovation Campaign by a Government Sector during the Middle East Road and Bridge Forum 2017, organised by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and held in April of last year.