Dubai invested Dh175 billion in roads and transport infrastructure over two decades

The announcement comes as the RTA marked its 20th anniversay
Dubai: The Dubai government has invested Dh175 billion over the past two decades to develop the emirate’s road network and transport systems, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The announcement comes as the RTA marked its 20th anniversary with a ceremony attended by executives, department heads and employees, where it reviewed its milestones and outlined five strategic priorities for the coming years. These include attracting talent with future-ready skills, and developing national competencies in artificial intelligence, data analytics and autonomous transport systems.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the authority’s achievements were made possible under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
He said Dubai has successfully built an integrated infrastructure of roads and public transport systems that strengthened the city’s global competitiveness and improved its quality of life, turning it into one of the best cities in the world to live in.
Al Tayer praised RTA employees for their teamwork and dedication in turning visionary plans into tangible achievements that have reinforced Dubai’s global leadership. He noted that, over the past two decades, the RTA has implemented a series of strategic projects that transformed the emirate’s transport landscape. These include the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram networks, spanning 100 kilometres, as well as one of the world’s most advanced road networks, covering more than 25,000 lane kilometres and accommodating over 3.5 million vehicles daily.
Cycling tracks now extend over 560 kilometres, while the number of road bridges and tunnels increased from 129 in 2006 to 1,050 by the end of 2024. Pedestrian bridges and tunnels also grew from 26 in 2006 to 177 in 2024, including those linked to the metro and tram systems. The RTA’s fleet now includes more than 1,300 state-of-the-art buses and over 31,000 taxis and limousines. It has also introduced more than 130 digital and smart services that continue to evolve to meet the needs of residents and visitors.
According to Al Tayer, the significant development of public transport has driven passenger numbers up from 220 million in 2006 to more than 747 million in 2024 — an average of over two million passengers daily. The share of public transport in overall mobility rose from 6 per cent in 2006 to 21.6 per cent in 2024.
A comprehensive economic impact study conducted by global consultancy McKinsey revealed that RTA projects generated revenue of Dh150 billion over the past 20 years. They also reduced fuel and time costs by an estimated Dh319 billion, with the RTA contributing Dh156 billion to Dubai’s GDP. Real estate values in areas served by road and transport projects increased by Dh158 billion, or about 16 per cent. The internal rate of return on RTA projects is projected to reach 5 per cent.
Over the past two decades, the RTA has developed its systems and services in line with the best international practices. Its accumulated expertise has enabled several of its business units to evolve into publicly listed companies on the Dubai Financial Market, including Salik, Parkin, Dubai Taxi and Mada Media, with a combined market value exceeding Dh80 billion.
Looking ahead, Al Tayer said the coming years will see major projects take shape, including the 30-kilometre Blue Line of the Dubai Metro. The new line will feature 14 stations, including three interchange stations, one of which will be the largest in the metro network, spanning more than 44,000 square metres. The line will serve six key areas with a projected population of one million by 2040.
He also highlighted the upcoming “Dubai Walk” pedestrian network, which aims to transform Dubai into a year-round, pedestrian-friendly city. In addition, strategic road projects such as the development of Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed roads will further enhance connectivity and traffic flow across the emirate.
Al Tayer said Dubai is preparing for a new era of sustainable mobility in 2026, marked by the launch of autonomous taxis and the introduction of the aerial taxi service, both of which will reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in future mobility.
He thanked RTA’s strategic partners across the public and private sectors for their continued collaboration and support throughout the authority’s journey.
The celebration featured a short film showcasing the RTA’s achievements over the past 20 years. Founding employees who contributed to its success were honoured during the event. The RTA also unveiled a commemorative edition of the Nol card and a special coin marking its 20th anniversary.
McKinsey’s comprehensive study also projected that the RTA’s total cash returns will exceed Dh254 billion by 2050, building on cumulative investments of Dh175 billion since 2005 and Dh18 billion in proceeds from public listings.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox