Dubai invested Dh175 billion in roads and transport infrastructure over two decades

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the authority’s achievements were made possible under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Cycling tracks now extend over 560 kilometres, while the number of road bridges and tunnels increased from 129 in 2006 to 1,050 by the end of 2024. Pedestrian bridges and tunnels also grew from 26 in 2006 to 177 in 2024, including those linked to the metro and tram systems. The RTA’s fleet now includes more than 1,300 state-of-the-art buses and over 31,000 taxis and limousines. It has also introduced more than 130 digital and smart services that continue to evolve to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

Al Tayer praised RTA employees for their teamwork and dedication in turning visionary plans into tangible achievements that have reinforced Dubai’s global leadership. He noted that, over the past two decades, the RTA has implemented a series of strategic projects that transformed the emirate’s transport landscape. These include the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram networks, spanning 100 kilometres, as well as one of the world’s most advanced road networks, covering more than 25,000 lane kilometres and accommodating over 3.5 million vehicles daily.

Looking ahead, Al Tayer said the coming years will see major projects take shape, including the 30-kilometre Blue Line of the Dubai Metro. The new line will feature 14 stations, including three interchange stations, one of which will be the largest in the metro network, spanning more than 44,000 square metres. The line will serve six key areas with a projected population of one million by 2040.

