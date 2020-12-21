Artwork at bus stops on Jumeirah Road. The installations seek to narrate the story of Jumeirah’s journey through history and celebrate its connection with both Dubai’s past and present. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: A swarm of giant jellyfish, a gang of giant robots and a bunch of big marbles – these are just some of the artworks installed at select bus stops along Dubai’s Jumeirah Road.

The sculptures are part of the second phase of the Jumeirah Project, an initiative launched in 2018 to raise the neighbourhood’s profile as a social and cultural destination. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on Monday that they will launch a series of public art installations in Jumeirah to enrich the neighbourhood’s creative ambience.

A total of eight artworks, developed by international artists, will be unveiled at select bus stops along Jumeirah Road stretching from the Dubai Water Canal to Jumeirah Al Naseem. “The installations seek to narrate the story of Jumeirah’s journey through history and celebrate its connection with both Dubai’s past and present,” according to a statement sent to Gulf News by GDMO.

Dubai aesthetics

Nehal Badri, director of Brand Dubai, said the new creative initiative is part of a three-year agreement between the RTA and Brand Dubai to enhance the city’s aesthetic environment through joint projects implemented across public facilities and areas in Dubai.

She noted: “Brand Dubai is pleased to combine its strengths with RTA once again to implement a new creative project in the city that will help enhance Dubai’s urban environment and provide unique experiences for the public. This project is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air museum”.

“We aim to celebrate the area’s distinct identity and innovative spirit and raise its profile on the cultural map. The project is consistent with Brand Dubai’s objective of transforming Jumeira into a place of genuine engagement and connection with creativity for the public,” she added.

Open-air museum

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA added: “Adding touches of beauty to eight bus stations enhances Jumeirah’s urban environment and contributes to turning Dubai into an open museum. RTA supports Brand Dubai’s efforts to promote the visual identity of Jumeirah Project, which includes decorating public transport waiting areas and adding cultural artifacts that expand the creative spaces around these stops.”