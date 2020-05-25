Step comes after announcement of the reopening business activities in emirate

A speed radar. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai’s radars have been adjusted to catch people violating coronavirus movement restrictions between 11pm and 6am, a Dubai Police official said.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said that radars were adjusted after the announcement of the reopening business activities following a virtual meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police. Image Credit: Dubai Police

“Radars are controlled by systems adopting artificial intelligence and it can be adjusted based on the orders,” Maj Gen Al Gaithi said on Monday.

“We changed the setting of the radars on all internal roads and highways to catch violators between 11pm and 6am,” he added.

He said vital sectors remained exempt from movement restrictions and that the permit website is still working for emergency situations.

Movement permit You can apply for a move permit in Dubai at https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/home. Dubai Police have urged the public to call the permit hotline on 800 737648 or 901 for non-emergency inquiries.

People who violate the movement restriction between 11pm and 6am in Dubai, will face a Dh3,000 fine.