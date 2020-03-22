An Emirates flight over Malaysia/Singapore Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of even more flights across the globe as the coronavirus continues to spread and as more and more governments ask their citizens to stay home.

The carrier said it will be suspending flights across Australia, Asia, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe. Flights to Adelaide will be suspended from March 23, as will flights to Ahmedabad, Athens, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Hanoi, Kolkata, Lagos, Lyon, Melbourne (via Singapore), Munich, and Paris, among others.

Flights to Bengaluru and Cochin will be suspended just until March 28.

Meanwhile, flights to Auckland will be suspended from March 29 till the end of June, as will flights to Bali, Cebu, Brisbane, and Christchurch. Flights to Chicago and Houston will be suspended from March 27, while flights to Brussels will be suspended from March 26.

In South America, Emirates’ flights to Buenos Aires (via Rio de Janeiro) will be suspended from March 25 till late May.