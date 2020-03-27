Last train on Green Line will depart at 6.17pm from Etisalat Station today

Dubai: In compliance with the National Sterilisation Programme, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the early suspension of public transport services on Friday.

The last train on the Dubai Metro Green Line heading towards the Creek Station will depart today at 6.17pm from Etisalat Station.

“For Green Line users, the last train to Etisalat Metro Station departs today at 6.13pm from Creek Station. To users of the Dubai Metro Red Line, the last train to the UAE Exchange Station departs at 6.02pm from Al Rashidiya Metro Station,” the RTA tweeted.

Commuters are also advised the first trip of public buses will start at 7am while the last trip is at 6pm.

The RTA will stop the services of Dubai Metro, Tram and marine transport services from 8pm until 6am until Sunday morning.

All public transit means will operate according to their normal schedules during the Sterilisation Programme from 7am to 7pm.

Dubai taxis will serve the public via Careem and Uber Apps, offering rides only to hospitals.

Public buses will continue to operate during the overnight sterilisation period on 13 routes namely: 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23.