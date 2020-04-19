Before (orange) and after (blue) traffic stats for month of April since coronavirus movement restrictions Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A recent study by SatNav firm TomTom and local campaign group RoadSafetyUAE found a massive drop in traffic due to UAE movement restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The introduction of movement restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections in the UAE has made roads free for the sanitisation drive to be conducted thoroughly. Besides this, it has also made it easy for those in exempt sectors who need to be on the road to drive seamlessly without traffic restrictions,” said Thomas Edelmann, managing director of RoadSafetyUAE.

Before (orange) and after (blue) traffic stats for Abu Dhabi for the month of April Image Credit: Supplied

He added: “Globally numbers have gone down sharply as most people are home-bound.”

Edelmann noted that the study also revealed how motorists in the UAE and world-wide are complying with traffic rules set by their respective governments.

“They must continue to follow traffic rules after the sterilisation drive is over. Unfortunately people don’t do this always. They must take the current situation as an example and learn to follow rules even after things get back to normal.”