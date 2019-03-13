Leading driving centre has taken many initiatives to go smart and green

Established in 2006, Al Ahli Driving Center offers comprehensive driver education courses for cars, heavy and light buses, heavy trucks and articulated vehicles, forklifts and motorcycles.

Wafa Abduljabbar, Head of Sales and Marketing, Al Ahli Driving Center, says, “Al Ahli Driving Center was the first to introduce a theory mock test online to help students become thoroughly prepared at their own convenient time and from their comfort zone before appearing for the RTA knowledge test.

“Our mock test consists of more than 200 questions in multiple languages.”

Abduljabbar points out that in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Al Ahli developed an interactive online version of its theoretical lessons to enhance existing training processes.

“We want to ensure proper teaching for all levels of student drivers. We have also made the e-Learning materials available online in multiple languages.”

While commenting on the steps they have undertaken to improve learning outcomes of new drivers as well as road safety, Abduljabbar says, “We always give free refreshment training to students just before their scheduled tests. This allows the students to boost their confidence.”

She adds, “We recently had an awareness campaign for people of determination where instructions for road and traffic signs and safety were given in sign language.”

Following the initiatives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to go smart and green, Al Ahli was the first to implement CNG vehicles to reduce carbon footprint. For this initiative, Al Ahli received the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST). “We were also the first to acquire an ISO 39001 Road Transport System certificate & ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certificate,” Abduljabbar points out.