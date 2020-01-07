Pegasus Airlines Flight PC 747, a Boeing 737-800, departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A Pegasus flight from Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, closing the Turkish capital’s second airport.

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the Turkish capital’s second airport. was shut down on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

The Boeing 737-800, flight PC 747 departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

File photo shows Pegasus Airlines aircraft making a final approach to land.

Emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene next to the plane, which appeared to be in the grass beside the runway.

All departures from the airport have been suspended until the incident can be cleared.