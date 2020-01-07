Pegasus Airlines Flight PC 747 010212
Pegasus Airlines Flight PC 747, a Boeing 737-800, departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. Image Credit: Twitter
Dubai: A Pegasus flight from Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, closing the Turkish capital’s second airport.

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the Turkish capital’s second airport. was shut down on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

The Boeing 737-800, flight PC 747 departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

Emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene next to the plane, which appeared to be in the grass beside the runway.

All departures from the airport have been suspended until the incident can be cleared.

An official from Pegasus in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that there had been a minor incident but that the situation was under control and no injuries had been reported thus far.