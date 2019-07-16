The pilgrims were travelling from Makkah to Oman on Tuesday morning

A traffic accident took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, involving 52 pilgrims. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A bus carrying 52 pilgrims was involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said the passengers were travelling back from Makkah to the Sultanate of Oman when the bus crashed into a metal barrier on the median strip..

The accident happened on the highway of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Oman.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, director of traffic and patrol department of Abu Dhabi Police, said that emergency first responders ensured that all passengers were safe, and provided them with shelter, food and drinks until an alternative means of transport was arranged.

Managing speed

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, driving at an excessive speed contributes up to 80 per cent of all injury crashes, which indicated a clear link between speed and traffic accidents.

Good drivers can reduce this risk by choosing to:

Drive more slowly

Scan the road ahead for possible hazards

Increase the space between them and the car in front

Stay behind cars rather than overtaking

Always travel at a speed that will allow enough time for them to brake

The faster you are going, the more distance you will cover between seeing a situation where you need to use the brake and actually getting your foot on the pedal to start braking.

Also, the faster you are going, the more distance you will cover while braking before you actually stop.

The table below gives some figures for a typical heavy vehicle on dry roads.

These figures are based on research into the capabilities of an average driver. Image Credit: RTA

The distance travelled while braking and the total stopping distance will vary according to conditions. The faster you are travelling, the more time and distance you have to allow before stopping.