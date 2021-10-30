The annual contest rewards road safety practices such as using a child seat and wearing seat belts, among other responsible driving habits Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A total of 30 safe drivers in Dubai will each receive Dh1,000 in the latest edition of the annual ‘Tristar Goldstar Contest’ and road safety campaign running Monday to Thursday.

The campaign, sponsored by Tristar Group and created by Ciel Events, will see officials observe and then select 10 winners on each day of the contest.

Now in its seventh edition, the contest involves officials safely pulling over responsible motorists, or approach them in parking lots, who wonder why they been stopped. They are then pleasantly surprised to learn that they have been selected to be rewarded under the community campaign to acknowledge and encourage safe driving habits.

Setting an example

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne said: “There are tremendous efforts put in by the government in ensuring that we have a spectacular road infrastructure in the UAE. Powerful road safety awareness campaigns will help in making the best use of these facilities. We congratulate in advance each winner of the Tristar Goldstar Contest and hope that they set a greater example to other motorists.”

Tristar started its transport business in 1998 in Dubai as a supplier to the petroleum industry in the UAE. It has recently received awards from the UK-based ‘Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ for its safety practices. Tristar is also the lead company in the ‘Road Safety Task Force’ of Dubai Chamber’s ‘Centre for Responsible Business’.

Wide support

The Tristar Goldstar Contest is supported by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and is the combined effort of main sponsor Tristar Group, co-sponsor BMW AGMC, media partners Gulf News and Channel4 radio network. This road safety initiative is the flagship event of Ciel Events.

Founder and organiser of the event, Roshanara Sait of Ciel Events and Marketing, said: “Road safety is a shared responsibility that protects us all when we unitedly follow road rules. The key is sustainability: an ideal that we must similarly live by, in everything we do — for the environment, the planet, and the generations who will follow.”