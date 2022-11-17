Dubai: Heads of Dubai Government entities on Thursday said the emirate’s strategy of recognising and rewarding top academic achievers and engaging young valedictorians in forecasting and creating the future is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan along with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; met with Dubai’s top-performing high school pupils, and issued directives to offer financial rewards and university scholarships to the top achievers.

The Dubai Government officials stressed their commitment to inspiring and empowering pupils to continue to excel and study scientific disciplines that add value to strategic sectors and the economy.

Scholarship programme

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler’s Court, said: “It is important to support the aspirations of youth and empower them as part of the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. People are Dubai’s most valuable asset and are at the core of all policies and initiatives. This demonstrates the importance of developing scholarship programmes for the most prestigious universities, where youth can study scientific disciplines that add value to the sectors contributing to Dubai’s social, cultural, economic, and sustainable development.”

Better future for students

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai is shaping a better future for humanity, engaging young valedictorians in forecasting and creating it. These young pioneers are the future. The meeting reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s belief in investing in young talent. The meeting with high-achieving pupils was an opportunity to understand their aspirations better and involve them in shaping Dubai’s future. The meeting also helped to inspire students to continue to excel and study scientific disciplines that add value to strategic sectors and the economy.”

Vital sector

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance, said that the vital education sector is a principal focus area within the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, aimed at creating an optimal environment for valedictorians. “Dubai’s government believes that investing in people ensures the greatest future advantage. Celebrating, honouring and supporting valedictorians and successful individuals is a steady approach within this vision to upskill innovative generations who can remain on the right course towards forecasting the future,” he added.

Essential pillar

Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said: “The recognition of outstanding students is an essential pillar of the development of Emirati human capital in the private sector in line with the strategic goals of the Emirati Resources Development Council in Dubai.”

KHDA

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said: “It is with great pleasure that we extend our congratulations to the honoured students, their families and schools. We hope this recognition will be a major incentive for them to take up the challenge and reach their full potential towards achieving more success, contributing to the sustainability of our growth and prosperity.”

Al Karam pointed out that honouring and nurturing outstanding students in Dubai reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to promote excellence and creativity in Dubai’s education system. “This also reflects the Dubai government’s appreciation for pupils’ achievement and the quality education provided by schools, which enhances our pupils’ competitiveness to match the performance of their global peers, with education being a top priority for all of us.”

New phase