Dubai: Pursuing academic excellence is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

During the meeting, held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Sheikh Mohammed’s vision is based on man and his limitless capabilities, and in which youth are a fundamental pillar with their creative minds and inspiring ambitions.

The students, who graduated from their respective curriculum during the academic year 2021-2022, were drawn from public and private schools and various curricula.

Sheikh Hamdan followed up on their aspirations, discussed their plans for higher education, and motivated them to continue to excel and invest in their capabilities to meet the future needs and priorities of Dubai’s strategic sectors and raise Emiratisation rates.

Pursue scientific disciplines

The Crown Prince said: “Emirati youth are the nation’s pillar of development and the best hope for its success. In Dubai, we remain committed to nurturing their skills and enhancing their participation in nation-building. I call on the high-achieving students and all graduates to complete their studies in scientific disciplines that add qualitative value to the market’s needs in the strategic priority sectors, which are particularly important to the local economic system. We remain keen to invest in your abilities and provide all the facilities that support your journey so you can write a new chapter in Dubai’s excellence and leadership. We see the future with you, and you, as top performers, are an inspiration for other youths.”

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director general of Dubai Ruler’s Court; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, chairman of the Board of Directors and director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director general of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during his meeting with Dubai’s top-performing high school students in Emirates Towers on Thursday. Image Credit: DMO

Scholarships, rewards, golden visas

The meeting was held as a result of a system for recognising and rewarding top Dubai students. Previously announced by Sheikh Hamdan, the plan focuses on empowering youth, talent and scientific competencies from across the world. It also supports efforts to develop Emirati youth and their capabilities, especially in strategic sectors.

The system includes discretionary incentives providing top achievers with opportunities for academic scholarships and financial rewards.

Emirati students can obtain scholarships within and outside the country at the most prestigious international universities. Resident students can get financial aid for international university branches in free zones and a priority issuance of golden visas for them and their families.

Methodology

In coordination with the KHDA and Dubai’s public and private schools, a smart electronic system is applied to standardise high school results across different curricula to ensure fairness while calculating grades. This system identifies Dubai’s top achievers across diverse curricula and is aligned with international best practices.