Dubai: A 10-day Thai food festival promoting popular dishes such as Tom Yum Kung (hot and sour shrimp soup), Pad Thai (Thai-style stir-fried noodles), Pad Kra Prao Kai (chicken stir-fried with basil), Som Tam (green papaya salad), and Kaeng Khiao Wan (green curry), kicked off in Dubai on Friday.
Organised by The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, in partnership with retail chain Choithrams, the ‘Thai Goodness Festival’ will run until September 18 at 10 Choithrams stores across Dubai and the northern emirates, including Bay Square, DEC Marina, Dubai Tower (Deira), Green Community, Manhattan Tower (JVC), Safa Park, The Greens, Umm Suqeim, Sharjah Marine and Fujairah.
Thai consul-general Chairat Sirivat told Gulf News: “We are holding ‘Thai Goodness Festival’ to promote Thai food culture, products and Thai restaurants in the UAE. The festival also focuses on promoting Thai food products that are easily accessible at supermarkets, such as curry pastes and seasoning sauces, a wide selection of noodles, flours and Thai snacks, coconut milk and canned vegetables, to name a few.”
“More mportantly, we are strengthening the capacity of Thai food importers and distributors to increase the export of Thai food products here in the UAE,” he added.
Special discounts
During the food festival, there will be special discounts of up to 25 per cent for all Thai products covering over 450 items. Customers will also enjoy Thai live cooking, food tasting, and product sampling.
“I believe that the ‘Thai Goodness Festival’ will help make Thai food products better known among the UAE residents and will help increase the popularity of Thai food that can be easily made at home,” noted Sirivat, who hosted dinner at his residence early this week for journalists and social media influencers.
CG's recommendations
Sirivat also made his recommendations. He said: “Thai food is known for its variety of flavours and use of herbs, spices, and market-fresh ingredients. An exciting combination of five fundamental tastes – hot, sweet, sour, salty, and bitter – brings contrasting yet complementary flavours and textures to each dish.
“Coconut milk, seafood, and fruit also play a key part in Thai cuisine. Uniquely crafted to appeal to all tastes, Thai food combines the best of flavours, textures, colours, and presentation. A typical Thai meal consists of rice with many complementary dishes served concurrently,” he added.
“As for my recommendations,” he continued, “One has to try Thai dishes such Tom Yum Kung (hot and sour shrimp soup), Pad Thai (Thai-style stir-fried noodles), Pad Kra Prao Kai (chicken stir-fried with basil), Som Tam (green papaya salad), and Kaeng Khiao Wan (green curry).”