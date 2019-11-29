Over 500 passengers from 150-plus nationalities come on board the special Tolerance Flight

DUBAI: Emirates’ historic one-off A380 flight took off with over 500 passengers on board on Friday morning.

Dressed in their national costumes, passengers belonging to 150 nationalities were an excited lot as they prepared to fly on EK2019, for a special flight journey around the UAE.

The A380 commissioned for this flight has been decorated with a colourful and bespoke ‘Year of Tolerance’ livery, showcasing a panorama of people from diverse backgrounds and cultures holding hands, celebrating the UAE’s message of multiculturalism. The illustrations adorn both sides of the aircraft.

The flight marks the 48th UAE national day and the UAE Year of Tolerance .

After its debut today, the aircraft will fly across Emirates; A380 network of over 50 destinations for the next 12 months to spread the message of tolerance and mutual respect.