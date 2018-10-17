Khor Fakkan: A baby boy has been admitted to the ICU of Khor Fakkan Hospital, after he fell into a bucket of water at his relative’s home, Gulf News has learnt.

The 18-month-old fell into the bucket while in the bathroom, when his family was visiting the relative.

The incident was reported to the Khor Fakkan Police by the hospital. Police said the toddler was moving around the house unsupervised and was found by the housemaid later.

He was taken to the hospital emergency section.

Dr. Ashgan Hassan, assistant director of Medical Affairs at Khor Fakkan Hospital, told Gulf News that the child was brought in a serious condition. He is in ICU, being kept under observation.

She urged parents to keep a close eye on their young children and never leave them alone and unsupervised, and to keep buckets of water or other means of water storage out of children’s reach.

Police said their investigation found no evidence of foul play.