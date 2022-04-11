Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA Group), will make three interconnections that can transfer a total of 117 MIGD to different areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, supporting reliable water supply to customers across the nation. The move reinforces a shared national goal for strategic water interconnections in the UAE.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this partnership supports water security in the UAE and increases the reliability and efficiency of the water network to meet the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 objective to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions. The strategic water interconnection projects will help avoid crisis and any water shortage. They will also help efforts to raise the efficiency and operational capacity of water networks to promote the sustainable development in the UAE.
“Water security is a national security issue for the UAE and is one of the seven strategic sectors of the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai has a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising water consumption, and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption,” added Al Tayer.
Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Water security is critical to our nation’s health, social and economic stability. In line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its water infrastructure, and is leveraging new desalination technologies, brine reduction techniques, and water demand management strategies to improve water security and support a green transition."
“We recognise the importance of making water more sustainable and view national collaborations as imperative to ensure UAE water security. The strategic water interconnection projects between Dubai and Abu Dhabi present a significant opportunity to maximize the provision of a sufficient supply of potable water at a national scale while also mitigating climate change risks to water availability, quality, and quantity.” Al Rumaithi added.
Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of TRANSCO, stated: “In 2021, TRANSCO delivered water through more than 3,500km of water pipelines, ensuring reliability in line with the highest international benchmarks. We also completed 23 projects worth Dh3.3 billion, which included integrating with our network the first potable water from the Taweelah Reverse Osmosis plant, one of the largest in the world. We are proud of the role we play in meeting customer demand and making the UAE’s energy goals a reality by modernising power and water infrastructure and partnering with key stakeholders.”