Trio helped rescue a family of five from a burning apartment in Al Ramla

The Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department on Tuesday honoured three Arab men for their heroism in rescuing family from a burning apartment on February 9. Image Credit: UAQ Civil Defence

Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department honoured three Arab men on Tuesday for their heroism in rescuing a family from a burning apartment on February 9.

The three Arab men from Syria and Egypt rescued an Indian family of five, from a burning apartment on the fourth floor of their six storey building in the Al Ramla area of the emirate.

The three men reached the site ahead of the firefighters and saved the five victims trapped inside the apartment.

Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad Bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Quwain, praised the role of the men who saved the family. “Their fast response helped save lives,” he said

He added that the firefighting teams of the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department managed to control the fire.

Five were injured and taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.