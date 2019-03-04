The accident happened when a white Nissan Patrol crashed into a halted Toyota Yaris in the middle of the road. Image Credit: Police

Dubai: Three members of a family were killed in a horrific traffic accident on Dubai-Al Ain road on Saturday evening, an official said on Sunday.

A man, his sister and wife were killed in the accident which took place near Al Lisali bridge towards Al Ain. The accident happened when a white Nissan Patrol crashed into a halted Toyota Yaris in the middle of the road.

Colonel Saeed Helal Al Khaeely, director of Al Faqa police station, said the Pakistani driver, his sister and his wife died in the accident while his son survived the crash. The age of the victims and the child were not immediately known.

“The accident happened at 8:45pm. The Toyota car, driven by the Pakistani man had stopped in the middle of the highway due to a minor accident. The man didn’t move his car to the side of the road and a Nissan Patrol driver crashed into the car from behind,” Col Al Khaeely said.

The Gulf National driver of the Patrol confessed that he wasn’t paying attention to the road when the accident happened. The police said that he didn’t leave a safe distance too and driver of the Patrol sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital.

“Due to the impact, the car was pushed out the road and the father, his sister and wife sustained serious injuries and died later. Their son suffered minor injuries and is recovering at Rashid Hospital.”