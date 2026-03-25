Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Mohammed Aznibla

Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Wathba
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Moroccan National martyr Mohammed Aznibla, a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces, who passed away whilst on routine duty in Bahrain, following an Iranian missile attack targeting the Kingdom.
Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
Sheikh Theyab prayed for the martyr to be enveloped in boundless mercy, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.