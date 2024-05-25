Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) on Saturday rejected “comments” circulating on “certain social media” about “alleged fraud by using the UAEPass".

In a post on its X account, TDRA said the app was “highly secure” and urged users to be vigilant when receiving any notifications or login requests. Residents should verify such requests “before clicking on any buttons to avoid fraud attempts” by anyone attempting to gain unauthorised access to their account on UAEPass.