He will succeed Pavan Kapoor, who will now be Ambassador to Russia

Sunjay Sudhir has been appointed as the new Indian Ambassador to the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Sunjay Sudhir has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the UAE, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

The 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said in a statement.

Sudhir will succeed Pavan Kapoor, who took charge on October 31, 2019. Kapoor will now take charge as the next Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, the ministry added.

Sudhir last served as the High Commissioner of India to Maldives. Prior to that, he lived and worked in New Delhi, Australia, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Syria and Egypt.

He was Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that he was the Consul General of India in Sydney.

He has served as Joint Secretary and Head of the Office of External Affairs Minister. He has also served as Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the World Trade Organisation, Geneva (2007-11), Head of the Economic and Commercial Wing at the Indian Embassy, Colombo (2004-07), Second Secretary (Political, Information and Culture) at the Indian Embassy, Damascus (1997-2000) and Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy, Cairo (1995-97).

During his stints in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi he served as Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) handling incoming and outgoing VVIP visits during 2002-04. He has also worked in the Europe West Division (2000). In 2012, he had a brief stint as Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Sudhir holds a degree in Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi (1984-88).