Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President of Thumbay Group Board of Trustees, GMU, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, GMU, Dr Pr Vice Chancellors Academic along with other attendees Image Credit: Supplied

Six colleges under the aegis of Gulf Medical University, the biggest private medical university of the Gulf region, welcomed new batch of students through a White Coat Ceremony. The grand ceremony was organised virtually wherein students took oath in front of family members, school leadership and their peers to acknowledge their central obligation of caring for the patients. Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President Board of Trustees, GMU, witnessed the ceremony as Chief Guest along with Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, GMU, Vice Chancellors and Deans of the University.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Thumbay Moideen emphasized that, “The new students inducted today are health professionals-in-training. Everything that you will learn during your course years will play a direct role in how you will treat and help your patients. The best lesson that you all can take from the White Coat Ceremony was that even though medical school is tough, at GMU, you are surrounded by excellent mentors, faculty, and peers who see your potential and will support to ensure your success. White Coat symbolizes commitment to serving humanity for the rest of your life and the opportunity to make real change in this world.”

Addressing the students, Prof. Hossam Hamdy reminded them that they were making history as the class of 2021, “An important competency which will remain unchanged is the communication between human beings. The patients, the students, the healthcare providers and the medical educators are all humans. How to communicate, connect and interact and feel will play a key role in educating health professionals,” he explained, adding that “nurturing ethicality and trustworthiness would be part of their learning process at GMU”.

Further emphasizing the importance of teamwork, Prof. Hossam Hamdy said, “Medical practice is no longer a case of a single doctor caring for his or her patients. Teamwork is the one of the important competency you have to acquire during your studies and beyond. To achieve this at GMU we have established, for the first time, the Center for Interprofessional Education, Practice and research, the only one in the region. The clinical facilities of Thumbay Medicity, cutting-edge technologies like virtual patient learning, 3D learning, Artificial Intelligence and blended learning methodologies, are all part of the learning experience at GMU”.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Vice Chancellor Academics said, “The ceremony marked the first step in the healthcare careers of the new students who are now part of GMU’s 90+ nationalities-strong student community. We now have 28 accredited programs and a PhD program imparted through the six colleges of GMU such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (BBMS), Associate Degree in Pre-Clinical Sciences (ADPCS), Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Science – Medical Laboratory Sciences (B.Sc. MLS), Bachelor of Science – Medical Imaging Sciences (B.Sc. MIS), Bachelor of Science – Anesthesia Technology (B.Sc. AT), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (B.Sc. HME)”.