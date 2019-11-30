The epic scale of this production has been brought to life by the efforts of many dedicated individuals coming from diverse backgrounds and cultures Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The official 48th UAE National Day Celebrations will be held on December 2 under the gracious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Organising Committee of the Official UAE National Day confirmed that the preparations for the celebration have been completed.

The celebration will be centred around a spectacular theatrical production titled "Legacy of Our Ancestors". The show will be staged on a scale not previously seen in the UAE with more than 5,000 experts from 70 countries coming together to shape this unmissable production.

The show will take the audience on a vivid journey of the UAE's heritage through a series of stories that highlight values of courage, determination, generosity, and tolerance, which have been long embedded in the UAE's national and social fabric and have been passed down through generations.

The epic scale of this production has been brought to life by the efforts of many dedicated individuals coming from diverse backgrounds and cultures, a true reflection of co-existence and tolerance which are key components of the UAE's social inclusion, with more than 200 nationalities living in harmony.