The mother of Shaini, 13, who died as bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

A day after series of blasts ripped through Sri Lanka killing over 290 people and amidst tensions of more attacks likely to hit a grieving nation, closer home, in the UAE, expats are angry, they are mourning, and the community spirt is high as they all want to end the bloody violence back home.

The Sri Lankan expat community are organising several prayer meeting through this week to mark their respect for lives lost on Sunday’s horrific attacks. A mass is being held today in the St. Francis Church Jebel Ali at 8 pm. The Buddhist community of Lankan expats too are organising a prayer meeting today at 7.30 pm at the Lankaramaya Meditation Centre in Garhoud and Mahamewna meditation centre in Jumeirah.

Dubai expat, Suresh Gunathilaka, 40, an insurance professional, said he is working closely with the parish at St. Mary’s church in the city to hold a prayer meeting on Friday at 6.15 pm, again to mark respect for all the lives lost. “All are welcome to attend. End of the day it is an attack on a human race and we cannot limit it just to a country or a nation. Yesterday was a terrible day not just for Sri Lankans, but the entire world. Violence has to end and innocent people cannot die this way,” he said.

Following the bloody attacks, Gunathilaka, said the Lankan expat community will be in mourning this week and have cancelled all events planned over the weekend. An event organised by the Old Boys Association of two leading schools of Sri Lanka has cancelled plans to fly in a local band Maroons Night who were set to perform this Thursday at Movenpick Hotel.

Another event which was to be held under the patronage of Consulate General Office of Sri Lanka for Dubai and Northern Emirates has also been cancelled. “An annual Wesak celebration – festival of lanterns – was to be held on May 3 at Sheikha Lathifa Hospital – Ladies Club’s ground in Dubai. We are not celebrating this weekend,” said Gunathilaka.

“The Lankan community has decided to spend the next week in prayers for the departed souls and the loved ones they lived behind” he said.

Another prominent Dubai expat, a beauty pageant winner, has lashed out at the perpetrators of Sunday’s Easter attacks at three churches and hotels in Colombo. “As I watched the news all day my heart went out to people who died and those they left behind. This is something you don’t wish even for your worst enemy,” said Nushara Atapattu, former Miss Sri Lanka and Mrs. World who has been a Dubai resident for 14 years.

For over 25 years, the Sri Lankan Civil War caused hardships for Sri Lankans, at least a 100,000 of them who died during this time.

“As someone who lived through it, I know hard it was back in those day. Unfortunately, an incident like this can set a nation back several years. As a child I remember missing days at school because there was a curfew. We study in other people’s homes to cover the lessons missed. There were no shopping malls and getting a luxury item was almost impossible.”

Yesterday reminded me of all that, she said. “It was deep sadness”.

Atapattu was however added the last 10 years the country has lived peacefully. “The only disaster to strike was the Tsunami which was very sad also but the country bounced back from all this. Things have significantly improved in the country in terms of people’s lifestyle, availability of facilities and even tourism prospered significantly during this time. We have a quest to grow as a nation, so let us live in peace,” said Atapattu.

“I am stilling getting my head around as to why all this is happening and how something of this magnitude could hit our country.”

Atapattu, who just visited the country last month said: “It is such a beautiful country and I am so proud of it. I hope the people behind this will be found and the government heads get to the bottom of all this. We need to take a step back and see what is going on here,” she said.

Chinthake Gunasekera, 36, manager for a private firm wants his government to do more and spruce up security in the country. His mother who lives in their family home in Dehiwala, close to the zoological centre, just 100 meters away from the Tropical Inn where one of the blasts happened, had a narrow escape. “She returned home only a few minutes before the blast. There is a good chance she could have lost her life as the Inn is located before my house and we have to pass through this to reach our home. The nation is mourning and we want answers.”

“I know this place so well. I used to meet the manager of the Inn often on my way home. Two German Shepherd dogs would always be in front of the hotel, guarding the place. They were my friends. I hope they are alive,” said an emotional Chiranthake.

“There are several questions in our mind. Why did this happen, who is the culprit, what was their motive, did our government slack in security provisions,” he said. “April is the peak season for tourism and my heart goes out to any tourists as well who lost lives.”