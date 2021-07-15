Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday with birthday wishes from family and members of the public.
Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authoritytook to Instagram to wish her father best wishes on this special day by posting a throwback photo of Sheikh Mohammed holding hers as a toddler, accompanied with the caption: “Happiest birthday to the best dad in the world. I love you so much.”
The popular fan page dedicated to the Ruler of Dubai also posted a montage of old pictures, with the caption: “Born to be number 1. Happy Birthday Abu Rahshid. July 15.”
“Every year, you are the pride of our nation. Happy Birthday Mohammed Bin Rashid,” wrote @emiratessheikh.
Sheikh Mohammed was born on July 15, 1949, in the Al Maktoum home in Al Shindagha near Dubai Creek. He is the third of four sons for Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
After receiving a formal education at Al Ahmadiya School in Deira, Sheikh Mohammed later studied at Al Shaab School and Dubai Secondary School. He then attended the Bell School of Languages at Cambridge University and later graduated from the Mons Officer Cadet School at Aldershot (Now, part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst) in the United Kingdom.
Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006. A day later, Sheikh Mohammed was elected Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE by the Supreme Council members.