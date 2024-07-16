Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the global research centre of Himalaya Wellness in Dubai Science Park.

“Research and development (R&D) is a vital sector that is a cornerstone of the UAE’s sustainable development and a key contributor to realising our vision for innovation and future-readiness,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are committed to providing the infrastructure, environment and business-enabling support needed to ensure the growth of this sector. By fostering partnerships between the private and public sectors, nurturing talent and promoting a culture of knowledge-based excellence, we aim to create a thriving R&D ecosystem that will enable the nation to remain at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement,” he added.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the research centre’s activities focused on developing natural pharmaceutical products, herbal medicines, and dietary supplements. The 55,000-square-foot centre develops a wide range of products for export to over 100 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visits the global research centre of Himalaya Wellness in Dubai Science Park. Image Credit: DMO

The centre supports the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and reflects the strong private sector participation in Dubai’s health care and wellness sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by Malek Al Malek, director general of the Dubai Development Authority and chairman of the TECOM Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visits the global research centre of Himalaya Wellness in Dubai Science Park. Image Credit: DMO

Founded in 1930, Himalaya Wellness is a leading global herbal health and personal care brand with close to 500 products sold worldwide. The company’s global research centre is one of the R&D facilities that has enriched the globally competitive science-focused ecosystem created by the TECOM Group.