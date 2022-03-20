Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday tweeted his best wishes to everyone celebrating Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring and a new year in the Persian calendar.
He said, "Warmest greetings to all peoples celebrating Nowruz, wishing them a happy year, a happy spring and happy days full of peace, stability and security.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday shared his best wishes on the occasion of Nowruz.
“Congratulations to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world. May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Nowruz, which means “new day”, has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years.