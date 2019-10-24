Hindus across the UAE will celebrate Diwali together with family and friends on Sunday

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished celebrating residents a joyful Diwali on Thursday. In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed added, "May the light from the festivities around the world shine a blessing of love and hope on us all."

Dubai Festival City hosted a grand Diwali celebration, touted as the biggest in Dubai yet, on Thursday night with fireworks, laser shows and performances. Diwali is celebrated in countries including Fiji, Guyana, Pakistan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Singapore and Sri Lanka, but is widely marked in India and Nepal because of their large Hindu populations.