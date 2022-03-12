Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the sidelines of the ‘HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival’, which concluded on Saturday at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

The grand finale of the festival featured the 15th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the King of Bahrain discussed ways of supporting equestrian sports, especially endurance races in a way that will further enhance the progress of endurance racing locally, regionally and internationally and ensure the preparedness of riders for international competitions.

The race was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club; Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs in Bahrain, as well as several sports officials and figures.

Winners

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk and Jamal bin Thaniah, Chairman of Emaar Properties, crowned the winners of the 160km race in the presence of Khalifa bin Obood Al Falasi, Board Member, Dubai Equestrian Club.

Abdulla Ghanim Al Marri aboard Castlebar Corsair from F3 Stable finished first, while Argentinian Catalina Bastons onboard Chassagne De Sommant from Jumeirah Stables came in as the runner-up, and Rashid Ahmad Seghayer Alktebi riding At Dial Range Tex from M7 Endurance Stables came in third.

Organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club and sponsored by Emaar Properties, the 15th edition of the cup attracted 155 riders representing various stables in the UAE. The festival, which had kicked off on March 7, attracted elite riders in four rides: Ladies, Private Stables, Gamilati, and the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for his unlimited support to equestrian sports and endurance rides, which is reflected in the staging of this leading annual festival at the Dubai International Endurance City. Sheikh Rashid added that the attendance of Sheikh Mohammed and the King of Bahrain had a great impact on encouraging and motivating the riders during the race.

Sheikh Rashid congratulated the champions of the cup, as well as all the winners of the other races held as part of the festival. He also praised the highly competitive spirt witnessed during the festival, which attracted a huge public attendance, as well as the enthusiasm of the elite riders participating in the cup.